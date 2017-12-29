Kansas City’s terrifying year of homicides — the worst in 24 years

More Videos 1:15 Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody Pause 1:38 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:33 KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River 1:01 Watch: Body cam video shows Milwaukee cops pulling teens from burning car 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:12 KC metro projects to watch for next year 0:28 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice” 12:13 Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 2:09 Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name Daryl A. Singleton Sr., 57, was an innocent bystander when he was gunned down outside the store where he worked a second job as a clerk. Family and friends remember Singleton, lovingly known as "Jelly Roe," who was Kansas City's 137th homicide of 2017. Daryl A. Singleton Sr., 57, was an innocent bystander when he was gunned down outside the store where he worked a second job as a clerk. Family and friends remember Singleton, lovingly known as "Jelly Roe," who was Kansas City's 137th homicide of 2017. Jill Toyoshiba, Joe Robertson, Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star

