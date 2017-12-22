Oleh Zhownirovych
Oleh Zhownirovych Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Oleh Zhownirovych Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Former church pastor guilty of attacking infant at Overland Park Wal-Mart

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

December 22, 2017 10:04 AM

A former church pastor from New Jersey has been found guilty of attacking a stranger’s baby at an Overland Park Wal-Mart.

Oleh Zhownirovych pleaded no contest Thursday in Johnson County District Court to charges of aggravated battery and battery. Prosecutors dismissed another charge of aggravated kidnapping.

A judge accepted the no contest pleas and found Zhownirovych guilty.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zhownirovych, 55, is the former pastor of a Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Clifton, N.J.

The incident occurred in October 2016 at the Wal-Mart in the 7700 block of Frontage Road.

A woman was in the check-out line with her 4-month-old daughter when Zhownirovych walked up and lifted the baby and her car seat from the shopping cart.

“It happened suddenly,” the woman said at a previous court hearing. “I was really startled, shocked.”

She said the man put the car seat handle around his neck so he and her daughter were facing each other.

She testified that the man said, “I’m going to take her. Call 911.”

The man then began choking the girl, the mother testified.

The woman said she called for help and struggled to get the man’s hands off her daughter.

Several people came to her aid, got the baby away from him and held him until police arrived.

The baby was not seriously injured in the incident.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

    Police searching for a missing Overland Park teen found the body of a young woman in south Kansas City. Police suspect murder-suicide.

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car
Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 3:50

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car
Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 1:09

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen

View More Video