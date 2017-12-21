Missouri youth pastor is charged with five counts of child molestation

A youth pastor has been charged with sex crimes he allegedly committed in his Pineville, Mo., home.
Ryan Crawford, 32, is accused of sexual misconduct with a child younger than 15. He was arrested on Tuesday.
He also faces five counts of child molestation.
According to court records, he took illicit photographs and inappropriately touched a child.
He told investigators he would ‘feel (redacted) groin area.’”
“Ryan also stated to me that he would watch ‘porn then go to (redacted) bedroom and masturbate into a sock,’” an investigator wrote.
The children were referred to the Children’s Center in Joplin, according to KOAM-TV, after which Crawford was interviewed by investigators.
Crawford is in custody on $50,000 bond.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
