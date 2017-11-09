David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting

Clifford Currie, 55, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., where a jury in August found him guilty of assault with the intent to kill. His supervisor, First Lt. Katie Blanchard, was severely burned in the September 2016 incident at the Munson Army Health Center on Fort Leavenworth.
Justin Rey, 35, was removed from a hearing Nov. 2 following an outburst in Johnson County District Court. Rey is facing child endangerment charges following the discovery of his wife’s dismembered body in a Lenexa storage unit.
Independence police are circulating a surveillance video showing a person of interest in a burglary and homicide that left a 72-year-old man dead Monday. Police think the suspect was injured and also are looking for the white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 seen in the video.
Family members of Antoine Roston spoke recently about the incident early Sunday that resulted in the 41-year-old Lyft driver being shot three times. Police say Roston had been called to pick up a rider at the Landing Eatery
"We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.
A racially fueled sign was hung on a fence at a Buffalo, Mo., home. A Mexican-American whose family the sign was directed at said his neighbors often lobbed racially fueled threats at him and his family. The incident devolved into violence Sunday.
A man sitting on his front porch was gunned down Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West 66th Terrace in Brookside. Police responded to the scene just after 8 a.m. after the victim's spouse found her husband. This video was originally published Oct. 25, 2017.
Indian Creek Trail murder victim Mike Darby's son Brian Darby, along with other family members, was in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday morning as Fredrick Scott faced formal charges in three south Kansas City deaths. Scott, 23, is a suspect in the killings of six people.