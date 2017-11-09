More Videos

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Pause
Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene 0:34

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 0:29

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:53

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest 3:24

Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 1:35

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... '

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

  • David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting

    Police said Thursday that Jungerman was not a suspect in the fatal shooting of Tom Pickert.

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting

Police said Thursday that Jungerman was not a suspect in the fatal shooting of Tom Pickert.
Jill Toyoshiba, Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Latest News

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

"We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.