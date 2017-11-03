Girl, 3, dies after spanking, mom tells police. Police say boyfriend charged with murder

An Arkansas man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl, according to the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl’s mother told police earlier this week that her boyfriend had spanked her daughter and then fled in her car. The girl was airlifted to a local hospital but died of her injuries.
Jeffery Tucker, the boyfriend, was arrested and is being held without bond, according to a now-deleted Chicot County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The girl’s mother told police that “Tucker had spanked (her daughter) at the residence earlier in the day,” according to the post. A search for Tucker ensued, and he was detained in Eudora, Ark.
He’s being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
“I know that many prayers have went up for (the girl) over the past few days,” wrote Chicot Sheriff Ronald Nichols in the post. “I would like for us all to to keep her family in our prayers in the trying days ahead for peace & comfort.”
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments