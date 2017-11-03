Mistrial declared in She’s A Pistol murder case in Johnson County

A mistrial was declared Friday in the case of a man charged in the murder of a Shawnee gun store owner.
Johnson County prosecutors were nearing the end of their case against De”Anthony Wiley when trial was postponed Thursday.
On Friday the mistrial was declared.
Wiley, 22, is one of four defendants charged in the January 2015 attempted robbery at She’s A Pistol that resulted in co-owner Jon Bieker being fatally shot.
Wiley and two of the other accused robbers were wounded.
Attorneys for Wiley have argued that he he shot Bieker in self-defense.
Wiley claims that he was wounded and tried to surrender, but Bieker continued firing at him.
He has been in custody since the shooting.
