Police find homicide victim inside bullet-riddled car near 16th St., Lister in KC

Police responding to a shooting Wednesday on Kansas City’s northeast side found a man dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle that had overturned.
Officers found the man inside a car that was on its roof on a sidewalk shortly after 5 p.m. near East 16th Street and Lister Avenue.
Police said the car’s exterior sustained gunshot damage. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police three young men — possibly juveniles — in a dark blue or black vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.
The killing was the 122nd reported homicide in Kansas City in 2017.
