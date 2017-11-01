Police responding to a shooting Wednesday on Kansas City’s northeast side found a man dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle that had overturned.
Police responding to a shooting Wednesday on Kansas City’s northeast side found a man dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle that had overturned. Toriano Porter tporter@kcstar.com
Police responding to a shooting Wednesday on Kansas City’s northeast side found a man dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle that had overturned. Toriano Porter tporter@kcstar.com

Crime

Police find homicide victim inside bullet-riddled car near 16th St., Lister in KC

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

November 01, 2017 7:43 PM

Police responding to a shooting Wednesday on Kansas City’s northeast side found a man dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle that had overturned.

Officers found the man inside a car that was on its roof on a sidewalk shortly after 5 p.m. near East 16th Street and Lister Avenue.

Police said the car’s exterior sustained gunshot damage. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police three young men — possibly juveniles — in a dark blue or black vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.

The killing was the 122nd reported homicide in Kansas City in 2017.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

    Independence police are circulating a surveillance video showing a person of interest in a burglary and homicide that left a 72-year-old man dead Monday. Police think the suspect was injured and also are looking for the white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 seen in the video.

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:35

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide
Family of Lyft driver wounded in Liberty shooting speaks 2:09

Family of Lyft driver wounded in Liberty shooting speaks
Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 1:40

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

View More Video