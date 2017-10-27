Two victims in recent northeast Kansas City homicides identified

Kansas City police on Friday released the names of two recent homicide victims in the Old Northeast area of Kansas City.
Lovell J. Smith, 39, was found dead Tuesday afternoon in an alley in the 3600 block of Roberts Street.
Police have not said how Smith was killed.
On Wednesday morning, police were called to the area of Independence and Elmwood avenues on a reported shooting.
The victim, 31-year-old John Owens Jr., was pronounced dead a short time later.
Witnesses told police that Owens was talking to at least one other person when he was shot.
In both cases, anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
