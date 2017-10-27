Crime

KC police investigate nonfatal officer-involved shooting during alleged break-in

By Glenn E. Rice

October 27, 2017 8:33 AM

A Kansas City police officer has been placed on administrative leave after shooting at a man suspected of stealing a car late Thursday in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue.

Officers spotted a stolen car in the area and tried to pull it over. The driver got out and ran. While looking for the motorist, a homeowner alerted police that someone had broken into their enclosed locked porch.

Officers found the motorist. An officer fired his service weapon as they arrested the intruder. Neither the suspect or the officer were injured.

Details of what prompted the officer to fire his weapon were not released. Police continued their investigation of the incident on Friday.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave as a matter of department policy.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341

