Former JE Dunn employee admits role in $840,000 fraud against company

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 11, 2017 1:24 PM

A former JE Dunn job recruiter pleaded guilty Wednesday to scheming to defraud the Kansas City construction company out of more than $800,000.

John L. Kirwin, 46, of Lee’s Summit, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to wire fraud and mail fraud.

Kirwin and the owners of two job recruitment companies in other states were charged with conspiring with each other in the scheme.

Kirwin had the job of finding qualified candidates for vacancies at JE Dunn.

He worked with outside recruitment agencies to hire employees.

JE Dunn paid those companies for finding employees who would be hired by the company. But the agencies took money for employees who ended up not being hired and then paid kickbacks to Kirwin for steering the business to them.

Kirwin received more than $400,000 from the scheme and must forfeit that money to the government. He must also pay restitution to JE Dunn. Prosecutors believe that figure is about $840,000.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

