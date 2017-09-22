Authorities identify two men found fatally shot in Kansas City, Kan., park

Authorities have released the names of two men found slain during a triple shooting Wednesday night inside a Kansas City, Kan. park.
Fabian Arriaga, 26, and Jose Morales, 22, were found in Kensington Park, in the 2900 block of State Avenue. A third man was wounded, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Details of what led to the shootings were not released.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
