Crime

July 21, 2017 3:22 PM

Kansas woman jailed on suspicion of running over, killing another female near Paola

By Laura Bauer

lbauer@kcstar.com

Authorities in Miami County, Kan., are investigating the death of a young woman after witnesses say it appeared she was intentionally hit by a car early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the 31500 block of Look-Out Road, 2 miles west of Paola, after receiving a call about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. When authorities arrived at 2 a.m. Friday, Heather Briggs, 23, was underneath the vehicle. Briggs, of Baldwin City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old woman from Parker, Kan., is in custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

“There is some implication that leads us to believe she intentionally hit the victim,” said Wayne Minckley, Miami County undersheriff.

Minckley said the incident occurred when a small group of people “were gathering to engage in illegal activities.” He said he couldn’t elaborate.

Deputies are investigating Briggs’ death as a homicide.

Laura Bauer: 816-234-4944, @kclaurab

