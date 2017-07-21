Second-degree murder charge is filed in fatal stabbing in Westport

A 48-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of another man in Westport.
Kenneth Michael Tillson is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.
The stabbing occurred about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Westport Road and Southwest Trafficway.
According to witnesses, Tillson and the victim, identified in court documents as Jorge Sanchez, got into an argument before the stabbing.
A witness said he, Tillson and Sanchez had been “hanging out” in a nearby field and drinking during the day before the argument.
When Kansas City police arrived, witnesses pointed to Tillson and he was arrested.
He told officers that he and Sanchez were arguing about a woman when Sanchez “made a move,” according to court documents.
Tillson said he thought Sanchez was “going to do something to me,” so Tillson said he took the folding knife he had clipped to his belt and stabbed him, according to the documents.
