Clay County ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car chase ends in ‘epic fail,’ says sheriff’s office

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of a car pursued by deputies early Tuesday that ended up being something out of an episode of the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV show.
But this one turned out to be an “epic fail,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
This Dukes of Hazard #EpicFailure happened last night when the white car fled from deputies. More at https://t.co/IUMHWnhsag pic.twitter.com/r9kSNJd6VY— Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 18, 2017
The scene unfolded about 1 a.m. when a deputy tried to pull over the car because it had an expired temporary tag. The driver refused to stop and sped away, according to the sheriff’s office. He eventually crashed in the 400 block of Moss Avenue in Liberty.
The car evidently crashed into an SUV, somehow flipping the SUV, and the car ended up on top of it.
The driver got out of the car and climbed onto the roof of a home but eventually surrendered.
The suspect was checked out by paramedics but wasn’t hurt and is being held in the Clay County Detention Center while prosecutors determine whether to file criminal charges.
He probably told deputies that he was a just some good ol’ boy never meaning no harm.
