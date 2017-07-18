Clay County ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car chase ends in ‘epic fail,’ says sheriff’s office

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:51 Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store Pause 1:03 Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:02 Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 2:54 In 2010, burglars pulled off an "Ocean's 11" heist of a Plaza jewelry store 1:48 Search of Independence house for explosives turns up empty 2:18 Surveillance video shows toddler's abduction in Kansas City, Kan. 3:21 KCK Police Chief on how social media, KSHB helped in child abduction case 0:46 KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer 0:29 Stolen car towed from site 0:32 Investigators study scene after toddler is found safe in stolen car Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam video of a car being pursued by deputies early Tuesday that ended up being something out of an episode of the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV show. The scene unfolded about 1 a.m. when a deputy tried to pull over the car because it had an expired temporary tag. The driver refused to stop and sped away, according to the sheriff’s office. He eventually crashed in the 400 block of Moss Avenue in Liberty. Clay County Sheriff's Office

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam video of a car being pursued by deputies early Tuesday that ended up being something out of an episode of the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV show. The scene unfolded about 1 a.m. when a deputy tried to pull over the car because it had an expired temporary tag. The driver refused to stop and sped away, according to the sheriff’s office. He eventually crashed in the 400 block of Moss Avenue in Liberty. Clay County Sheriff's Office