Police took a woman into custody after finding a man inside a Kansas City house with a gunshot wound Monday evening. The man died early Tuesday at a hospital.
Police took a woman into custody after finding a man inside a Kansas City house with a gunshot wound Monday evening. The man died early Tuesday at a hospital. File illustration The Star
Police took a woman into custody after finding a man inside a Kansas City house with a gunshot wound Monday evening. The man died early Tuesday at a hospital. File illustration The Star

Crime

July 18, 2017 7:01 AM

Woman arrested after man is fatally wounded at south Kansas City duplex

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A man died early Tuesday after being shot hours earlier at a Kansas City house.

Police arrested a woman, who was described as a friend of the victim.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. at a duplex in the 9500 block of Harrison Street, just south of Bannister Road.

Arriving officers found the victim inside the residence. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The man later died.

Police arrested the woman at the scene of the shooting.

The man’s death is the 78th homicide of the year for Kansas City.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store 0:51

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store
Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:03

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting
Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:02

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos