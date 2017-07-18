Woman arrested after man is fatally wounded at south Kansas City duplex

A man died early Tuesday after being shot hours earlier at a Kansas City house.
Police arrested a woman, who was described as a friend of the victim.
The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. at a duplex in the 9500 block of Harrison Street, just south of Bannister Road.
Arriving officers found the victim inside the residence. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The man later died.
Police arrested the woman at the scene of the shooting.
The man’s death is the 78th homicide of the year for Kansas City.
