Woman killed in 1994 had moved to KC one year before her death

Sometime during the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 1994, a disturbance broke out between a man and a woman in the courtyard of an apartment building at 3744 Warwick in Kansas City.
Police responded and discovered the bloodied body of 26-year-old California native Twila Harris lying just inside an open door to her apartment about 4:36 a.m.
Harris’ body was in a front room. No one else was inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene; authorities said she had been stabbed to death.
Neighbors reported hearing a man and woman scuffling and arguing loudly and a female screaming for help. They told police a man was seen running away from the scene toward 38th and Walnut, but no other information was developed.
Harris’ death was one of five murders in a 37-hour period that week and the 12th murder in October 1994.
Harris, who was born in Los Angeles, had moved to Kansas City one year prior to her death. She was an insurance specialist for Americo Life Inc. and a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Anyone with information is asked to call: The Kansas City Police Department’s Cold Case Squad. 816-234-5136.
