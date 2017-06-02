KC man gets life sentence in 2014 drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old Angel Hooper

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old Angel Hooper in October 2014.
Howard K. Chase, 21, was sentenced Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court to two life terms plus 30 years. He had been convicted in April of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after a trial that lasted more than a week.
Chase was one of two men convicted in the shooting at the 7-Eleven at 10615 Blue Ridge Blvd. on Oct. 17, 2014. Someone in a passing car fired multiple gunshots into the crowded parking lot toward the store as Angel and her father walked out.
Angel was the only person hit. The killing outraged the community.
A second man charged in the shooting, Leandre Smith, 23, pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
