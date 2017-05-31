Lenexa police release video of possible suspect in home burglaries

Lenexa police have released a video that they say shows a possible suspect in a series of home burglaries from the past four days.
The burglaries occurred in the evening or at night in the areas of 89th Street and Lackman Road, the 8000 block of Constance Street, and 86th and Haven streets.
The Police Department posted the video on Facebook with a message that read, in part: “This video is of a person who may be involved. We know the quality isn’t great but we’d love to ID this person as part of this investigation.”
Police asked anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it. If you are traveling, police said, you should ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your house.
