Lenexa police release video of possible suspect in home burglaries

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Residents concerned, fearful after discovery of body off Trolley Track Trail Pause 1:06 Suspect in Lenexa vehicle theft 0:37 One dead after driver strikes teenagers 2:53 Family, neighbors weigh in on murders along Indian Creek Trail system 0:52 Indian Creek Trail: 'A serene place' 1:19 After shooting, police searching for woman and child in Independence 1:40 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives 0:49 After shooting, police searching for woman and child in Independence 0:25 Officer-involved shooting investigated in Independence 2:43 Elder Abuse in the Community Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Lenexa Police Department has released a surveillance video showing a man lurking outside a home. It’s part of an investigation into several nighttime burglaries in the area. Lenexa Police Department

The Lenexa Police Department has released a surveillance video showing a man lurking outside a home. It’s part of an investigation into several nighttime burglaries in the area. Lenexa Police Department