May 16, 2017 5:33 PM

First murder trial begins in She’s a Pistol gun shop killing

By Matt Campbell

A trial began this week for the first of four men charged with first-degree murder in the She’s a Pistol shooting in Shawnee.

Londro Emanuel Patterson III, 21, is accused of being part of an attempted armed robbery of the gun shop in January 2015 during which co-owner Jon Bieker was killed. His wife, Becky, was attacked and injured in the incident.

Prosecutors on Tuesday introduced forensic pathology evidence that Bieker was struck by four bullets. The cause of death was a shot through the sternum that struck the aorta and lodged in the spine. Crime scene investigators testified about evidence found in a vehicle belonging to one of the other defendants, 22-year-old De’Anthony A. Wiley, and about guns and shell casings retrieved from the gun shop.

Hakeem W. Malik, 20, and Nicquan K. Midgyett, 21, are each scheduled for trial later this year in Johnson County District Court.

Three of the four robbers were wounded in the shootout, which was captured on store surveillance cameras.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

