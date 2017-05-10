Pedestrian flags down Kansas City police as shooting victim lies in street

Kansas City police were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of 11th Street and Prospect Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Kansas City police officers patrolling the area were flagged down by a pedestrian who pointed to a man sprawled on the street. A man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crime scene is located near Prospect Plaza Park in Kansas City.
Detectives consoled grieving relatives as they arrived at the crime scene.
