Charges filed in killing of Kansas man lured to KC by personal ad on Craigslist

Three people have been charged in the fatal stabbing of an Osawatomie, Kan., man who was found dead earlier this month in Kansas City.
Micah Dozier, 18, Tayelor Fitzpatrick, 20, and Larry K. Wren III, 18, are each charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Michael Luckey.
They are each also charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.
Luckey’s body was found on April 5 in the 8100 block of Blue River Road.
A relative told police that Luckey had driven alone to Kansas City the previous night to meet with someone he was in contact with on Craigslist.
His vehicle was burned and found in the driveway of an abandoned house in the 8400 block of Park Avenue, according to court records.
When she was later questioned by police, Fitzpatrick told detectives that she and a juvenile female had placed an ad on Craigslist offering sex for money.
Luckey answered the ad, but once he was inside the Kansas City house where he had been instructed to go, he was confronted by two males who intended to rob him, according to the documents.
During an ensuing struggle, Luckey was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife.
After he was killed, Luckey’s body was loaded into his vehicle and taken to the location where his body was later found.
According to the court documents, after he was killed, his credit card was used to buy more than $700 worth of merchandise.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments