Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty of second-degree murder in shooting

A Jackson County jury on Thursday convicted a 36-year-old Kansas City woman of second-degree murder in the December 2013 shooting death of 33-year-old Eric R. Harrell.
According to court documents, Ransom and her brother got into an argument with Harrell during an attempted robbery and shot him multiple times in the 2500 block of Quincy Avenue. The day before, Ransom was arrested after a dispute with Harrell. As she was being released from jail she reportedly told jailers: “I’m going to kill this ... Eric. I’m going to be back.”
