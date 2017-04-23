Crime

April 23, 2017 10:36 AM

Two people shot, a third assaulted on a party bus in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Two people were shot and a third person was assaulted aboard a party bus late Saturday in Kansas City.

One of the gunshot victims was in critical condition, and the other one was in serious condition.

Police responded to what was originally reported as a triple shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 6600 bock of East Truman Road.

Officers found the three victims, who told police that they had been shot while on a party bus. The gunshot victims were rushed to a hospital. The assault victim had minor injuries.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

