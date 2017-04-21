Crime

April 21, 2017 10:25 PM

Charges filed in fatal Easter shooting in KC

By Toriano Porter



A Kansas City man was charged with murder and two other charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Easter.

John Williamson, 30, faces one count each of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and violating a protection order.

According to court documents, Robert Witmer was killed following an argument he and Williamson had Sunday in the 2600 block of Nicholson Avenue in Kansas City.

A witness told police that Witmer had picked up a rock during the argument, and in turn, Williamson said he would shoot him.

Because of the protection order filed March 1, Williamson wasn’t allowed to have a firearm, and he’s being held on a $200,000 bond for allegedly violating that order.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 3.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779

