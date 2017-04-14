Felony murder charges filed in infant’s death at Eudora day care

A 42-year-old woman was charged Friday with felony murder in connection with the death of an infant at a Eudora home daycare in September.
Carrody M. Buchhorn, 42, is charged with felony murder associated with the death of 9-month-old Oliver Ortiz, who died Sept. 29 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
An autopsy report showed Oliver died from injuries that occurred at the Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home, which was shut down after the death.
Buchhorn is expected to appear Monday in Douglas County District Court. Her bond was set at $250,000.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments