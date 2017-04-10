Kansas City police identify man found dead inside Minor Park shelter

Kansas City police have identified a 57-year-old man found last Tuesday morning inside a shelter at Minor Park as Timothy S. Rice of Excelsior Springs.
Officers responded to Red Bridge and Blue River roads on an ambulance call in the area just after 10 a.m. April 4. Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been released and police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments