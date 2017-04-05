Missouri sheriff charged with assault of 77-year-old woman who suffered heart attack

A Missouri sheriff has been charged with assaulting a 77-year-old woman and falsely accusing her of kidnapping one of his relatives.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory A. Hutcheson allegedly handcuffed the woman with “enough force” that she suffered a heart attack, according to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office.
Besides the charge of assaulting the woman, Hutcheson is charged with seven counts of forgery, seven counts of tampering with computer data and one count of notary misconduct.
He is also charged with first-degree robbery and making a false declaration.
Hutcheson was elected in November after serving as jail administrator in the far southeastern Missouri county.
According to the attorney general’s office, he used his position to illegally “ping” the cellphones of Missouri Highway Patrol troopers, the former Mississippi County sheriff and a circuit court judge.
In the case involving the woman, Hutcheson allegedly handcuffed her because of a dispute involving one of his relatives.
He also allegedly filed a false probable cause statement accusing her of assaulting and kidnapping his family member. The woman was hospitalized for several days after suffering the heart attack during the arrest, according to the attorney general’s office.
