KC man convicted of child sex abuse should get 130 years, Clay County jury says

A Clay County jury has recommended that a man convicted of first-degree sodomy and child molestation be sentenced to 130 years in prison.
Jurors convicted Alfredo Campos-Larios, 55, of Kansas City following the criminal trial held last week in Clay County Circuit Court.
The criminal charges stemmed from incidents that happened between July 17, 2013, and Sept. 7, 2014, and involved a child younger than 14 years old.
The case was among dozens handled by the Kansas City Police Crimes Against Children Unit. An internal review found that the unit had “severely mishandled” 150 criminal cases involving child sex abuse, rape and molestation.
That prompted the Police Department to launch a wide-ranging internal review that resulted in the suspension of seven of the unit’s eight detectives tasked with investigating child sex abuse. Those detectives were later reassigned to the department’s patrol division.
The internal review has not been completed.
Clay County prosecutors said Campos-Larios was a longtime friend of the child’s family and was considered to be the child’s “godfather.” Campos-Larios used the trust he gained with the family over a 25-year period to gain access to the child and commit the sex crimes, prosecutors said.
The personnel records of the detectives who investigated the Campos-Larios case were sealed.
Campos-Larios is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5, according to court records.
