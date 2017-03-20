Bank robber who called 911 on himself pleads guilty to Overland Park heist

A man who robbed an Overland Park bank last September and then called 911 on himself pleaded guilty Monday to a federal bank robbery charge.
Paul Alan Sundquist, 29, of Louisburg, Kan., admitted that he robbed the Stanley Bank at 7835 West 151st St.
After the robbery, a witness got a partial license plate number from Sundquist’s getaway vehicle.
When Sundquist, who was monitoring police scanner traffic, heard the number being broadcast to officers, he parked and called 911.
He claimed that he had been forced to rob the bank but later recanted and admitted that he had planned the robbery for several weeks.
