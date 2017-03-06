KC woman charged in 2015 fatal shooting of a man found in burning home

A 25-year-old woman has been charged in the 2015 shooting death of a man whose body was found inside a burning residence.
Shameece S. Mosby of Kansas City faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 23, 2015, fatal shooting of Williams P. Simmons in the 300 block of Oakley Avenue.
In February, Jackson County prosecutors charged Mosby with arson in connection to a blaze at the same residence. Fire crews responded to the fire. After putting out the flames, which were contained to a bedroom, firefighters found Simmons’ body.
On Monday, prosecutors amended the initial arson charge to also include the new criminal charges.
According to court records, investigators contacted Mosby, who told them that she knew Simmons for about four months and had met him at the Isle of Capri Casino. Mosby allegedly referred to the victim as a “trick,” someone she claimed to have used for money and other things. In return, the victim reportedly expected Mosby to have sex with him. She allegedly left four bags of clothing at the victim’s house.
Mosby said she used the street name “Crystel.” She also reportedly admitted to staying at the victim’s residence but just until July 2015, a month before Simmons’ body was found inside the burning residence, according to court records.
On Aug. 13, 2015, the victim bought a black, 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe and let Mosby drive it. Five days later, police recovered the car from a residence in the 1300 block of East 79th Street. Simmons allowed Mosby to drive the car, but she allegedly did not return it to him.
After the homicide, relatives of the victim told police that the Sante Fe was missing. In September 2015, police found the vehicle abandoned at a residence at 45th Street and Montgall Avenue. The vehicle had been painted with white spray paint and purple house paint. Investigators found four bags of clothes and a can of white spray paint inside the car, prosecutors said.
Investigators also found a receipt inside the pockets of a pair of pants found in the vehicle. The receipt was traced to a food stamp card assigned to Mosby, court records stated.
They also used DNA to connected Mosby to the pants. She was arrested Feb. 1 in connection to the homicide.
