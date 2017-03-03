Crime

March 3, 2017 10:41 AM

Man guilty in Johnson County traffic crash that killed 17-month-old girl

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A Shawnee man has been found guilty of causing a 2015 traffic crash that killed a 17-month-old girl.

Boyd Chism, 41, pleaded no contest Thursday in Johnson County District Court to a charge of reckless second-degree murder in the November 2015 death of Addilynn Poole.

Chism also pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated battery for injuries suffered by another child.

A judge accepted the pleas and found Chism guilty. His sentencing is scheduled for May 11.

Chism was fleeing after a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop him for speeding when his car crashed into a vehicle driven by Addilynn’s mother at 175th Street and Pflumm Road.

