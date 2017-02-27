Kansas City woman is hit by a stray bullet while getting ready for bed

A Kansas City woman told police she was shot early Monday after hearing a loud pop and then felt a stinging sensation in her lower back.
Officers responded to 4200 block of Roanoke just after midnight. The victim told the officers she was getting ready for bed when the shooting occurred.
The woman, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury, said she went to the bathroom and noticed that she was bleeding. There was a large hole in the ceiling of the victim’s bedroom. It appeared the bullet came from another apartment located directly above the victim’s apartment.
Officers went upstairs to see if there were other possible victims. They found a handgun in the upstairs apartment but no other shooting victims were located.
Police processed the crime scene. No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
