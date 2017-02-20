Man pleads guilty to robbing Central Bank of the Midwest in Leawood last August

A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Leawood bank last August.
Chad English was one of two men charged in federal court with robbing the Central Bank of the Midwest at 4801 Town Center Drive in Leawood.
English, 43, was the getaway driver and pleaded guilty Friday. After the robbery, he led police on a high-speed chase that ended at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City.
The case against co-defendant Terry Lovelady is pending.
Sentencing for English is scheduled for May 22 in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
