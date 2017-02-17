A pair of home intruders rob Kansas City man at gunpoint, steal cash

A Kansas City homeowner told police early Friday that he was robbed at gunpoint by two intruders, including one man the homeowner had helped in the past.
The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 11200 block of Jackson Avenue. The victim told officers that he was in bed asleep when he heard someone knock on his door.
He went to the door and recognized a man who the homeowner described as someone who he had been trying to help, so he opened the door.
The victim said that once he opened the door a second assailant came out of nowhere and forced his way inside of the residence. That same intruder punched the homeowner in the face several times and pulled out a handgun.
The first assailant then demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim said he eventually told the intruder where it was located. The robber took the money and both men fled. The victim suffered apparent minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.
Police did not have a detailed description of the intruders.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
