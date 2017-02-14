Trial is ordered in the May 2016 killing of Shawnee woman

A 54-year-old man was ordered Tuesday to stand trial for the May 2016 killing of a Shawnee woman.
Gregory Paul Wright II is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Monica Lee.
Wright on Tuesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Johnson County District Court and a judge bound him over for trial.
His attorney entered a not guilty plea on Wright’s behalf.
Lee, 44, was found dead on May 9 inside her apartment in the 7500 block of Flint Street.
Wright is also charged with stealing Lee’s 2004 Honda Civic.
He was later arrested in Virginia. Wright is being held on a bond of $1 million and his next court appearance was scheduled for March 22.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
