KC police say man mortally wounded on New Year’s Eve is now a homicide

Kansas City police said that a 51-year-old Kansas City man who was mortally wounded on New Year’s Eve and died a few days later has been ruled a homicide.
The victim was identified as Timothy Woods. The shooting death brings the city’s homicide total in 2016 to 128.
According to police, officers approached a car that sped into the ambulance bay of Research Medical Center just after 4:30 a.m. as the driver honked the car horn to get their attention.
The female driver said someone shot her car and Woods, who had been shot, was in the backseat. Woods was sprawled across the seat and was unresponsive.
The driver was upset that her car was damaged and told officers that she did not know Woods.
The woman also said moments before driving to the hospital, she received a phone call from a female friend who asked the woman to meet her and Woods, who were at the intersection of Gregory Boulevard and College Avenue.
When she arrived, Woods climbed into the right rear passenger’s seat of her car. Moments later, the woman said she heard five gunshots and Woods say, “I’m hit.”
She immediately drove to the hospital and summoned officers for help.
The woman said she did not see who shot Woods or see where the shots came from, police said.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
