Man who was on meth guilty of killing Overland Park woman he thought was a zombie

A 38-year-old man was found guilty Friday in the January 2016 killing of a woman in Overland Park.
Christopher Duane Wallace pleaded no contest in Johnson County District Court to second-degree murder in the strangling and beating death of 35-year-old Jennifer Lopez.
A judge then found Wallace guilty of the charge and scheduled sentencing for April 3.
Wallace called police to a residence in the 6100 block of Foster Street and reported that he had been high on methamphetamine and had beaten his roommate to death, according to court documents.
He later told police that he had ingested methamphetamine earlier.
Wallace said he had fallen asleep and that when Lopez woke him up, he began beating her because he thought she was a zombie, according to the documents.
He told police he kept beating her until “something made him stop.”
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments