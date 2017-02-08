Veteran Missouri sheriff sentenced to federal prison for stealing almost $79,000

The man believed to be Missouri’s longest serving sheriff has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison for stealing public money.
Wallace Newman George Jr., 71, served as sheriff of Saline County for 36 years before he resigned early last year. Saline County is about 80 miles east of Kansas City.
According to federal prosecutors, George took money the state of Missouri paid as reimbursement for transportation and other prisoner costs.
George was required to resign as a condition of his plea agreement.
He has also paid $51,162 in restitution to Saline County and $27,749 in restitution to the state as part of his plea agreement.
George was ordered to report to federal prison officials by March 24 to begin serving his sentence.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
