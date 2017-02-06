Woman found dead along Interstate 29 ditch is identified

Kansas City police on Monday released the name of a 23-year-old who was found dead in a ditch late Saturday by a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 29.
Christina L. Cunningham was found in a ditch near the interstate, an abandoned car nearby. The trooper pulled over to check on what was thought to be a stranded motorist shortly after 10 p.m. at the south entrance ramp to I-29 at Northwest 56th Street.
The trooper did not see anyone inside the car. After looking around, the trooper found Cunningham sprawled on the ground. Cunningham was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Investigators think that Cunningham was shot while she was inside the vehicle, likely by another passenger.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
