February 6, 2017 3:06 PM

Woman found dead along Interstate 29 ditch is identified

By Glenn E. Rice

Kansas City police on Monday released the name of a 23-year-old who was found dead in a ditch late Saturday by a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 29.

Christina L. Cunningham was found in a ditch near the interstate, an abandoned car nearby. The trooper pulled over to check on what was thought to be a stranded motorist shortly after 10 p.m. at the south entrance ramp to I-29 at Northwest 56th Street.

The trooper did not see anyone inside the car. After looking around, the trooper found Cunningham sprawled on the ground. Cunningham was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators think that Cunningham was shot while she was inside the vehicle, likely by another passenger.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

