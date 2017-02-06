Woman found dead along Interstate 29 ditch is identified

1:54 White supremacy flier distributed to residents in Greenwood Pause

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

0:27 Jury delivers guilty verdict in Overland Park murder of rapper Jurl Carter

1:06 Families react to life sentence for Anthony Walker in triple murder

1:10 Good Samaritan shot, alleged robber slain near Wal-Mart in Shawnee

0:39 Dash cam captures meteor lighting up the sky in Midwest

2:42 Children's Mercy freezes Jhayliegh Rosales' ovarian tissue for the future

1:57 Education secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

4:24 Brad Loos delivers halftime speech at #RallyforRhyan game