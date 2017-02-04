Prairie Village man faces murder charge in Overland Park double shooting

Prosecutors have charged a Prairie Village man in connection with a Thursday afternoon homicide in Overland Park.
Michael Collins Smith, 47, reportedly turned himself in to police Friday and was charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing of Anthony L. Shuster.
Smith also was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated endangering of a child in the double shooting that injured another person.
Shuster, 28, was found dead Thursday after a shooting reported about 4:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of West 106th Street. The area is near Interstate 435 and Metcalf Avenue.
The second victim was expected to survive, police said.
According to online court records, bond for Smith was set at $1 million. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Johnson County District Court.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
