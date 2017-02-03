Lawyer Susan Van Note faces trial in lake killings of millionaire dad, his girlfriend

3:32 Missouri Court of Appeals overturns the Kelli Smith involuntary manslaughter conviction Pause

0:43 Police detectives need your help identifying two people in this surveillance video

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack

1:05 Jessica Runions' family continues search, seeks closure

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

3:39 KU coach Bill Self says it's been a 'unique last short period of time'

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day