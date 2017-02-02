Former church pastor admits sexual abuse of children in Miami County

A former Miami County church pastor admitted Thursday that he sexually abused two children last year.
Jay L. Preston pleaded guilty in Miami County District Court to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
As part of a plea agreement, attorneys will recommend a prison sentence of 13 years.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 13.
After serving his sentence, Preston will be required to register as a sex offender.
Preston, 58, was charged last July with the lewd fondling or touching of two children who were born in 2008 and 2006.
He was pastor of Grace Revolution Church of the Nazarene and was also president and CEO of My Father’s House, a homeless shelter in Paola.
Officials with the church and shelter said after his arrest that Preston had been suspended from his duties.
“We are deeply grieved by the allegation that resulted in the arrest of Jay Preston,” according to a statement on the church’s Facebook page. “We are cooperating with law enforcement to respond in a manner that will seek truth, justice, and healing for all involved.”
