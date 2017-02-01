Police want to question man about homicide Sunday near 66th and Paseo

Police are looking for a man they think may have information about a recent murder in Kansas City.
According to a tweet from the Police Department, detectives want to question William “Bill” Simmons about a homicide.
Pls help us contact William"Bill" Simmons.He may have info on a https://t.co/kwJ03kNhuS 816-234-5043 if you know how to reach him. pic.twitter.com/Vai2CEKF5a— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 2, 2017
KCTV tweeted that police think Simmons has information about the death of 49-year-old Elizabeth M. Brown, who was found dead Sunday in the 6600 block of the Paseo.
Kansas City police are looking for William "Bill" Simmons. They believe he may have information on a homicide at 6664 Paseo. pic.twitter.com/NMaR6IdNwi— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 2, 2017
Police have not said how Brown died, and no other details were released.
Anyone who has been in contact with Simmons should call 816-234-5043.
Anyone with information on Brown’s death should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
