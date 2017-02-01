Crime

February 1, 2017 10:49 PM

Police want to question man about homicide Sunday near 66th and Paseo

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police are looking for a man they think may have information about a recent murder in Kansas City.

According to a tweet from the Police Department, detectives want to question William “Bill” Simmons about a homicide.

KCTV tweeted that police think Simmons has information about the death of 49-year-old Elizabeth M. Brown, who was found dead Sunday in the 6600 block of the Paseo.

Police have not said how Brown died, and no other details were released.

Anyone who has been in contact with Simmons should call 816-234-5043.

Anyone with information on Brown’s death should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos