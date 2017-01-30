Crime

January 30, 2017 6:57 AM

Police identify man shot to death in parking lot of Dirty Bird Bar & Grill in Raytown

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Dominique D. Byers, 23, of Kansas City, was the man shot to death in the parking lot of Dirty Bird Bar and Grill in Raytown, police said.

Police found Byers’ body about 11:20 p.m. Saturday while responding to reports of shot being fired at the bar in the 6600 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard. Byers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not made an arrest and asked anyone with information about the homicide to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is Raytown’s first homicide of the year.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video shows RideKC bus rider beating alleged attacker with cane

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos