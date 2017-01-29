Man found shot to death in parking lot of Raytown bar

Police were investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death late Saturday in the parking lot of the Dirty Bird Bar & Grill in Raytown.
Police responded to reports of shots being fired at about 11:20 p.m. at the bar in the 6600 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found a man’s body in the parking lot, which also serves some other businesses in a small strip center.
Detectives questioned witnesses and were looking for evidence at the scene. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
This is Raytown’s first homicide of the year.
