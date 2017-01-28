Crime

January 28, 2017 11:21 PM

Two arrested after rolling gunbattle near 27th and Lathrop in KCK

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Two people were arrested after a rolling gunbattle Saturday night in Kansas City, Kan.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler said officers saw people in two cars shooting at one another near 27th Street and Lathrop Avenue. Officers gave chase and took two people into custody, Zeigler said.

No charges were announced Saturday night. No injuries were reported.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

