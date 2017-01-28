Police identify man killed in double shooting in Kansas City

Authorities identified a man killed in a double shooting early Saturday as Darrious Smith of Kansas City.
Smith, 22, was one of two victims found with apparent gunshot wounds about 4:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 29th Street.
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Smith’s death was the 10th homicide in Kansas City this year. Last year at this time, the city had recorded 11 homicides.
Anyone with information about the latest shooting can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
