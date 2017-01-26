Molestation of 12-year-old leads to conviction of Kansas City man

A Kansas City man was convicted Thursday in a child sex case involving a 12- to 13-year-old victim.
A Jackson County jury convicted Bryan Gray of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation.
Gray, 44, was accused of fondling a young girl on multiple occasions beginning when she was 12. The girl told investigators in 2014 that Gray also performed a sexual act with her.
A sentencing date for Gray hasn’t been set, prosecutors said.
