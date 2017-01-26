Crime

January 26, 2017 7:26 PM

Molestation of 12-year-old leads to conviction of Kansas City man

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A Kansas City man was convicted Thursday in a child sex case involving a 12- to 13-year-old victim.

A Jackson County jury convicted Bryan Gray of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation.

Gray, 44, was accused of fondling a young girl on multiple occasions beginning when she was 12. The girl told investigators in 2014 that Gray also performed a sexual act with her.

A sentencing date for Gray hasn’t been set, prosecutors said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

