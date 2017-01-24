Student escapes attempted abduction in Kansas City, North

1:05 Jessica Runions' family continues search, seeks closure Pause

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:22 Johnson County sheriff speaks about Master Deputy Brandon Collins

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

1:20 Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home

3:26 Funeral service for Kansas City, Kan., police Capt. Robert Melton

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

4:22 Scenes from the funeral procession for Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in the Dominican Republic