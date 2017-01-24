Student escapes attempted abduction in Kansas City, North

An unknown man in a minivan attempted to abduct a girl on her way to school Tuesday morning in Kansas City, North, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl, a sixth-grade student at Northgate Middle School, reported that she was walking in the 4700 block of North Brooklyn Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. when a gray minivan stopped beside her. The driver, a man in a gray sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his face, confronted the girl and asked if she wanted a ride.
The girl said no and the man grabbed her arm. The girl was able to run away and went to the school, where she reported the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the van from the incident and had additional deputies patrolling the area Tuesday. Law enforcement advised students to walk in groups and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3700.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
