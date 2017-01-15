Kansas City murder victim was daughter of former eastern Missouri mayor

One of three people killed Thursday at a south Kansas City apartment complex was the daughter of a former mayor of St. Peters, Mo., according to media reports.
Ali R. Brown, 20, was the daughter of Shawn Brown, a former mayor of St. Peters in St. Charles County, according to KSHB-TV. Brown served from 2004 to 2006. Federal court records show he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2007 for soliciting and accepting a $2,750 bribe.
Ali Brown and two other people, 28-year-old Victoria Brown and 29-year-old Darrell E. Thomas, all of Kansas City, were killed in a quintuple shooting in a third-floor apartment in the 8600 block of East 62nd Street. Another adult and Ali Brown’s 2-year-old son were seriously wounded. Police were looking for three suspects.
